Natural gas officials tout natural Appalachia’s resources at World Petrochemical Conference

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

HOUSTON — The Marcellus and Utica shale natural gas deposits throughout the Appalachia region have the potential to change the natural gas industry in North America, officials said.

Officials with Shale Crescent USA are at the World Petrochemical Conference this week in Houston, Texas. Shale Crescent USA has been involved with natural gas development efforts in West Virginia, southeastern Ohio and southwestern Pennsylvania as well as in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Representatives with Shale Crescent USA, IHS Markit and Solvay spoke Tuesday in a telephone press conference about a report prepared by IHS that will be presented today at the conference as well as a luncheon Thursday for industry executives.

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/03/officials-tout-natural-gas-resources/

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel