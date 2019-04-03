National Scrip Collectors Association show to be held in Beckley starting Friday

Staff reports

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The annual spring show of the National Scrip Collectors Association will be held on April 5-6 in the Appalachian Room of the Country Inn & Suites on Harper Road in Beckley. The show is free and open to the public.

Fayette Countian Kevin Andersen is editor of “Scrip Talk,” the quarterly newsletter of the National Scrip Collectors Association (NSCA) and he explains scrip to those who are not familiar with the method of exchange.

“Scrip was the primary form of exchange for many miners here in West Virginia as well as many other coal mining states,” Andersen said. “Most scrip was made of metal and resembled coins in denominations ranging from 1 cent through $20, though $1 and $5 tokens are usually the highest denominations encountered.

