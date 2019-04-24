National Park Service gearing up for summer improvements in Gorge, southern West Virginia

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

The summer of 2019 will be a busy one for employees with the National Park Service (NPS) in southern West Virginia.

On Tuesday, New River Gorge National River’s park superintendent Lizzie Watts held an informational community meeting to discuss the roughly 20 projects that will impact the park and its visitors during the summer construction season.

Projects discussed included improvements to park boardwalks, trail work, access to park areas, and major construction projects on multiple roads within the park.

