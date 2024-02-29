Musselman High School’s Jazz Band named the State Honor Jazz Band for 2024

By Ainsley Hall, The Journal

INWOOD, W.Va. — Musselman High School’s seventh-period jazz band recently earned the title of State Honor Jazz Band for 2024.

Each year, high school bands around the state prepare a set list to perform and compete for the title. Bands can only receive the title once every two years, making it a huge honor for students. Musselman High School last won the title in 2018 and was excited to receive it again this year.

Michael Knepper, Musselman High School’s band director, was excited to see his students succeed. He saw all their hard work and is proud of how much they’ve grown throughout the school year.

“The students were extremely happy,” Knepper said. “They are a talented group of kids. When they first joined the band, many of them really resonated with jazz and even went outside the school to learn and improve their abilities through jazz camps and workshops. It helped them have more confidence to perform, and they’ve done a tremendous job.”

