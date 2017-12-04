Murray Energy: Federal tax plan would cost coal firms $60M

“Undoubtedly, the Senate’s so-called tax reform will cause even more coal companies to file for bankruptcy and more coal mining families to lose their jobs, health care, and retirement security. We cannot afford another blow to our coal jobs and retiree programs, as has been perpetrated in the Senate’s version of tax reform,” Murray said.

Murray operates several coal mines throughout the U.S., including:

— the Century Mine near Beallsville,

— the Ohio County Mine near Benwood,

— the Marshall County Mine near Cameron,

— the Monongalia County Mine near Blacksville, W.Va.,

— the Harrison County Mine near Clarksburg, W.Va., and

— the Marion County Mine near Mannington, W.Va.

