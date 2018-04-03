Murray Energy fears FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy could have ripple effect
By CASEY JUNKINS
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
POWHATAN POINT, Ohio — The cold smoke stacks of the closed Kammer power plant in Marshall County loom as the backdrop at Murray Energy Corp.’s coal transloading station along Ohio 7.
Murray officials fear this may be an ominous sign of things to come, now that FirstEnergy Solutions is seeking bankruptcy protection. This company is a newly formed subsidiary of Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy Corp., as the parent firm is not in bankruptcy.
Murray spokesman Gary Broadbent blames much of FirstEnergy’s trouble on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for not complying with the Trump administration’s plan to invoke the Federal Power Act.
Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/04/murray-energy-fears-firstenergy-solutions-bankruptcy-could-have-ripple-effect/
See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register