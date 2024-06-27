Multimodal Transit Center coming to fruition after nearly a decade of planning

By Toni Milbourne, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — It was with a lot of smiles, as well as some emotional tears, that Eastern Panhandle Transit Authority (EPTA) Executive Director Elaine Bartoldson shared that the once-only-dreamed-about Eastern Panhandle Multimodal Transit Center is becoming a reality.

The project has been in the planning for approximately nine years, Bartoldson told a large crowd gathered Wednesday afternoon for a long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony at the center’s location at 412 W. Race St.

Joining Bartoldson in expressing his excitement that the project is moving forward was Matt Mullenax, executive director of Hagerstown/Eastern Panhandle Metropolitan Planning Organization (HEPMPO), who has been heavily involved in the project.

“This center will better serve Berkeley County and Jefferson County and many other parts of the Panhandle,” Mullenax said, as he explained the facility will provide access and economic vitality to the area.

The current EPTA facilities have long been outgrown and, with the population in the Eastern Panhandle continuing to grow, the expansion of the local transit system has been a high priority.

“EPTA serves a growing base of riders. In 2020, EPTA’s 13 routes served approximately 200,000 riders, and ridership increases consistently,” guests were told.

