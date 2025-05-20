Mullens & Mullens, PLLC Celebrates Grand Opening of New Grafton Office

West Virginia Press Association

GRAFTON, W.Va. — Mullens & Mullens, PLLC is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new office in Grafton, West Virginia, to better serve individuals in North Central West Virginia and surrounding areas.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony provided guests an opportunity to celebrate the firm’s expansion, tour the new office space, and connect with the Mullens & Mullens team. Attendees enjoyed light refreshments while learning more about the firm’s history, practice areas, and commitment to serving North Central West Virginia and beyond.

“We are excited for this milestone for our firm and to provide greater access to legal services for individuals and businesses in Taylor and surrounding counties,” said Hunter Mullens, founding partner of Mullens & Mullens. “Our firm remains dedicated to advocating for our clients, and this new location allows us to expand that mission.”

Founded in Philippi in 2003 by husband and wife legal duo, Hunter and Catherine (Kate) Mullens, Mullens & Mullens has grown into a strong firm, recognized for providing high-quality legal representation across a range of practice areas, including serious personal injury, coal mine subsidence, truck and car wrecks, workplace injuries, and additional services.

“Our firm just celebrated our 20th anniversary and nearly 90 years of combined legal experience,” stated Mullens. “We regularly find ourselves in Grafton and Taylor County helping clients from this region. It was time to establish a physical location.”

Mullens & Mullens provides exceptional service to clients across North Central West Virginia, primarily servicing the areas of Barbour, Taylor, Tucker, Preston, and Harrison counties. The opening of the Grafton office reflects the firm’s continued growth and commitment to serving clients throughout the state.

“Our expansion into Grafton represents our commitment to the Taylor County community and to providing personal, effective legal counsel to those who need it most. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our new space and sharing this milestone with the community,” expanded Mullens.

Mullens & Mullens, PLLC brings together experienced attorneys dedicated to delivering skilled legal counsel and strong support. The firm’s Grafton office will allow the team to serve a wider client base while maintaining the personalized, client-focused approach that has defined the practice for over 20 years.

For more information about Mullens & Mullens PLLC and its services, please visit www.mullensandmullens.com or call (304) 457-9000.

