MTC schedules meetings for Home Rule application readings

By Suzanne Stewart, The Pocahontas Times

MARLINTON, W.Va. — Four hours and 20 minutes. That’s how long the January 18 special Marlinton Town Council meeting lasted. The agenda had three items up for discussion with no action to be taken.

All three items – the Beard Heights sewer and water system, Home Rule information and the municipal fee ordinance – drew residents to the meeting, resulting in standing room only for those who wished to share their concerns and learn more about the issues.

The Home Rule application was the first topic, and a topic council has been discussing for several months. Home Rule is granted by the state government and gives autonomy to the local government in certain aspects.

The town of Marlinton is applying in order to enact a one percent tax on all retail sales within town limits. Mayor Sam Felton said the money collected from the tax would be used to bring back town police service.

During the discussion, the town’s CPA, Jeff Feamster, was on Zoom, explaining that the sample application he was provided by the town did not have financial statements included, but if the town wants to include financial information, it would only help the application.

Feamster also explained that the Home Rule tax is one of the best options for the town because the state takes care of most of the work.

“It will simplify things in that the state is collecting it,” he said. “The businesses don’t have to worry about reporting it. The reality is, whereas the B&O tax falls all to the owners of the business, the sales tax falls on the people that are paying it and you will get sales tax from people from outside of the city.”

Unlike the proposed municipal tax, which was initially suggested as a way to bring in funds until the Home Rule application is approved, the Home Rule tax will be paid by everyone shopping in the town of Marlinton, including visitors who are passing through or here on vacation.

