Mowing, patching, ditching dominate West Virginia state road maintenance priority lists
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As promised by Transportation Secretary Byrd White on Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Transportation has posted lists of secondary road maintenance projects on its website.
Posted as a link on the department’s website, the Secondary Roads Maintenance Initiative lists hundreds of maintenance projects to be completed by June 30, county by county.
The lists are not prioritized, and most involve three routine spring maintenance projects, under the headings “mow,” “patch” and “ditch.” The site also lists smaller numbers of repaving projects, and culvert and pipe replacements.
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail