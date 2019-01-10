MOV legislators: Justice made good points in speech

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Local lawmakers said the governor hit on a lot of good points in his State-of-the-State speech the Legislature will look at in making the state better for business investment, dealing with the opioid epidemic and more.

Gov. Jim Justice gave his State-of-the-State address Wednesday night as the West Virginia Legislature started its regular session for 2019 earlier in the day. The governor talked about improving education, making significant tax cuts on business, wanting to give a pay raise to all state employees, deal with the state’s continuing opioid problem, provide job training opportunities for people who succeed in drug treatment and invest in tourism. He talked about the state having a budget surplus that can be drawn upon to do a number of things. One local lawmaker said the surplus was around $350 million.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel