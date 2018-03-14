Mountaineer starts work on Morgan County gas pipeline

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

BERKELEY SPRINGS –Mountaineer Gas Company has started work on its 22.5-mile natural gas pipeline to run from Berkeley Springs to Martinsburg when complete, company officials said.

Two Mountaineer construction crews have started work in Berkeley Springs and Martinsburg– the beginning and ending points for the pipeline.

“We started on both ends a week ago,” said Moses Skaff, senior vice president chief administrative officer for Charleston-based Mountaineer Gas Company.

