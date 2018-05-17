Mountaineer Opry in Milton going silent after 46 years
By BILL LYNCH
Charleston Gazette-Mail
MILTON, W.Va. — After 46 years, West Virginia is losing its regular home for bluegrass music. Mountaineer Opry House in Milton will soon close its doors forever.
“We have to be out by June 19,” said Larry Stephens, who has managed the Opry House since 1991.
After that, the new owner, medical provider Valley Health, will take over the property. Stephens, 83, said he thinks the building is to be demolished to make way for a new health care facility.
