Mountaineer Gas pipeline to change path in West Virginia Eastern Panhandle

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Mountaineer Gas is tweaking the direction of the second segment of its natural gas pipeline to connect to a prospective new customer.

As the first segment of Mountaineer’s pipeline — a 22.5 mile line of pipe to run from Berkeley Springs to Martinsburg — inches toward completion, the company is altering the route of its second segment originally slated to run from Martinsburg through Kearneysville to Charles Town.

Instead, according to Mountaineer Gas’ July 31 application to the West Virginia Public Service Commission, that pipeline will instead run to Ranson, with the goal to hook up with the $150 million Rockwool manufacturing plant being built there.