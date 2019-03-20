Mountaineer Gas files for rate increase in West Virginia
By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mountaineer Gas Co. has filed a request for an increase in base rates and charges for natural gas service to approximately 218,000 customers in West Virginia.
The company requested an overall average increase of revenues of approximately 6.15 percent, or $13.089 million annually.
The average monthly bill for residential customers would increase by $3.87, or 6.4 percent; commercial customers would see a $12.45, or 5.05 percent, increase; industrial customers would see an average increase of $165.16, or 9.86 percent; and resale customers would see an increase of $88.18, or 2.31 percent.
