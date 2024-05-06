Mountain Valley Pipeline final cost estimated at $7.85 billion

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CANONSBURG, Pa. — The total cost of the Mountain Valley Pipeline is now estimated to be $7.85 billion, according to developer Equitrans Midstream.

The price tag is an increase of about $280 million compared to the pipeline’s last reported cost of $7.57 billion, according to information presented in a recent financial report from the company.

The total cost of the project has increased by more than $4.3 billion since it was originally announced in 2014 with an expected completion date at the end of 2018.

The company filed a formal request with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission at the end of April seeking approval to put the pipeline into service. The company “expects to complete construction and final commissioning of the pipeline on or about May 31, 2024.”

“We are pleased to be so close to completing this critical infrastructure project,” said Diana Charletta, Equitrans Midstream’s president and CEO.

As of April 28, all 303 miles of the pipeline had been installed, and all waterway and wetland crossing work had been completed.

The commissioning of two of the project’s three compressor stations had been completed, as had restoration of a “substantial portion of the pipeline right of way, with the majority of remaining pipeline restoration to occur following MVP in-service.”

