By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Even after an act of Congress designed to force completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, the project’s lead developer has pushed back its projected time for finishing construction of the project yet again.

Equitrans Midstream Corp., the Cecil Township, Pennsylvania-based lead developer, pushed back its targeted timing for completing construction from by the end of the year to the first quarter of 2024 in a filing with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday.

In the filing, Equitrans increased its total project cost estimate from $6.6 billion to $7.2 billion — more than double the $3.5 billion it estimated in 2018.

Equitrans said a ramp-up of Mountain Valley Pipeline’s contractor workforce has been slower and more difficult than expected. The company attributed that setback to crews choosing not to work on the project based on its history of court-related halts to construction and an inability to recruit crews with required experience.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/energy_and_environment/mountain-valley-pipeline-construction-completion-date-pushed-back-amid-another-cost-estimate-increase/article_1514baa5-486e-5ebd-b0a8-1333db007eae.html