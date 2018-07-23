Mountain Valley Pipeline cited again for violations in W.Va.

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — According to documents filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) was cited in June by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection for failing to properly implement erosion controls and for breaking state water quality standards by allowing visible sediments into creeks in the northern part of the state.

The particular locations cited were in Doddridge and Harrison counties with construction activities being handled by Precision Pipeline, a Wisconsin-based company hired by MVP for construction.

The violation, the fifth since construction began in West Virginia, was made public in a FERC filing on Thursday.

