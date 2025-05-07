Mother’s Day celebration began in West Virginia … in Grafton

By Trish Rudder, The Morgan Messenger

GRAFTON, W.Va. — Here in West Virginia, we have a lot to be thankful for in celebrating Mother’s Day in the United States.

In 1907 in Grafton, Anna Jarvis organized the first Mother’s Day service of worship at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church where it was celebrated, and the church still serves as the International Mother’s Day Shrine.

The “shrine to all mothers” stands as a monument to Mother’s Day and became the International Mother’s Day Shrine on May 15, 1962.

Jarvis had campaigned for two years to recognize Mother’s Day as a national holiday to memorialize her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, who died in 1905.

Read more: https://www.morganmessenger.com/2025/05/06/mothers-day-celebration-began-in-west-virginia-in-grafton/