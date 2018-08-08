Morrisey touts pro-Trump platform during Beckley visit

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In a visit Tuesday to southern West Virginia, Patrick Morrissey – the state’s attorney general and Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate – blasted U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., calling the former governor of the state a “dishonest liberal.”

Morrisey, who lives in Jefferson County, came to Raleigh County to tour Philips Machinery, one of Beckley’s largest employers. Phillips is poised to become a leader of underground haulers and continuous miners.

“It’s actually a nice trip down memory lane,” Morrisey said. “I was here in 2012, when I first ran for attorney general.

