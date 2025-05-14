Morrisey signs bill allowing police to train in schools

By Brett Dunlap, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG — The idea of making police officers more visible in schools across the state was the focus of a visit by Gov. Patrick Morrisey to Parkersburg on Tuesday.

Morrisey was at Gihon Elementary School to have a ceremonial bill signing for House Bill 2802 that encourages law-enforcement officers to spend time in public schools to meet training hours requirements. The move allows officers to build relationships with students, staff and the administration while also providing additional security to school buildings.

“It is good to be celebrating West Virginia law-enforcement officers,” Morrisey said, adding as a past state attorney general he got the chance to work with West Virginia’s law enforcement. “We have some of the best in the country.

