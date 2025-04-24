Morrisey Reflects on First 100 Days as Governor During Wheeling Visit, Looks Ahead

By Eric Ayres, The Intelligencer

WHEELING – West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey marked a milestone in the early stages of his governorship on Wednesday, outlining accomplishments made so far this year and looking ahead to goals targeted for the future of West Virginia.

Dozens of local and state officials joined a handful of other community leaders at West Virginia Independence Hall on Wednesday in Wheeling to hear Morrisey’s first public address in the area since taking office.

“Today is the 100th day that I’ve been in office,” said Morrisey, noting that he has spent much of his time in Charleston since taking the oath earlier this year. “I’ve been a little bit busy down there. There are a lot of things to clean up to get the state moving in the right direction. But it’s great to be back in the Northern Panhandle. This is actually the first time I’ve come up since I’ve been governor.”

Morrisey noted the urgency of keeping noses to the grindstone in the state capital, but stressed the importance of also taking time to get out to have direct conversations with constituents and local leaders throughout the state.

