Morrisey plans to call special session to tackle PEIA, education funding

By Rick Steelhammer, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Patrick Morrisey said on Wednesday he will call a special session of the Legislature “after we make a little more progress over the next few months” to address the issue of West Virginia’s Public Employees Insurance Agency funding.

“We’ve had a lot of success over the past 100 days, but we’re just getting started,” Morrisey said during an appearance at Independence Hall in Wheeling.

“There’s still a lot of tough work to do in the months ahead,” he said, including addressing the issue of PEIA funding for rising premiums for state workers, which “has been kicked down the road year after year. But I don’t intend to kick it down the road again.”

