Morgantown Area Paddlers celebrate Earth Day

By ERIC HRIN

Times West Virginian

The Morgantown Area Paddlers (MAP) spent Earth Day on the water Sunday after launching their kayaks at Pricketts Ford in Fairmont. Mary Wimmer of Morgantown, organizer of MAP, in the foreground, talks to the group before they start their trip.
FAIRMONT, W.Va.  — On Sunday, the Morgantown Area Paddlers (MAP) spent Earth Day in a place where they felt right at home — on the water.

Eight of the paddlers set their kayaks into the water at Pricketts Ford in Fairmont.

“Anytime you can get people out of doors, you’re helping with the awareness of Earth Day,” Mary Wimmer of Morgantown, organizer of MAP, said.

