By ERIC HRIN

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — On Sunday, the Morgantown Area Paddlers (MAP) spent Earth Day in a place where they felt right at home — on the water.

Eight of the paddlers set their kayaks into the water at Pricketts Ford in Fairmont.

“Anytime you can get people out of doors, you’re helping with the awareness of Earth Day,” Mary Wimmer of Morgantown, organizer of MAP, said.

Read the entire article: http://www.timeswv.com/news/morgantown-area-paddlers-celebrate-earth-day/article_8c6ed69c-46a2-11e8-bfda-bb2b39c6e048.html

