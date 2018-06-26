More West Virginia commerce officials gone in wake of RISE controversy
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two more senior officials at the Department of Commerce associated with the troubled RISE West Virginia flood recovery program are out of their jobs.
Russell Tarry, deputy director of Commerce’s Development Office, which oversaw RISE, and Mary Jo Thompson, Director of Community Advancement and Development, are no longer employed by the department.
