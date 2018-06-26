Latest News:
More West Virginia commerce officials gone in wake of RISE controversy

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two more senior officials at the Department of Commerce associated with the troubled RISE West Virginia flood recovery program are out of their jobs.

Russell Tarry, deputy director of Commerce’s Development Office, which oversaw RISE, and Mary Jo Thompson, Director of Community Advancement and Development, are no longer employed by the department.

The two were slated to testify to the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding on Tuesday morning but did not appear.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/2016_floods/more-commerce-officials-gone-in-wake-of-rise-controversy/article_011a0785-87ff-5da7-b832-e0a868c21750.html

