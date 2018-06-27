Latest News:
By June 27, 2018 Read More →

More West Virginia Commerce officials gone in wake of RISE controversy

By LORI KERSEY and JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Adjutant General James Hoyer, who was appointed to oversee the RISE program earlier this month after inaction by the state Commerce department, answers questions during a meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Flooding Tuesday morning.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Chris Dorst)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two more senior officials at the Department of Commerce associated with the troubled RISE West Virginia flood recovery program are out of their jobs.

Russell Tarry, deputy director of Commerce’s development office, which oversaw RISE, and Mary Jo Thompson, director of community advancement and development, are no longer employed by the department.

The two were scheduled to testify Tuesday morning before the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding, but they did not appear.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/2016_floods/more-commerce-officials-gone-in-wake-of-rise-controversy/article_011a0785-87ff-5da7-b832-e0a868c21750.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.