More than 68,000 people cast ballots early in West Virginia

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — About 68,000 West Virginians cast their ballots during the early voting period, representing a 51 percent increase over early voter turnout in the last midterm in 2014, the Secretary of State’s Office reported.

Early voting started April 25 and ended Saturday. Although numbers are unofficial, data from the Secretary of State’s Office showed 68,391 total absentee and early votes cast. Of that number 34,996 were Democrat ballots, 22,679 were Republican, 35 were Mountain Party, 10,475 were no party affiliation and 206 were other.

“That number is a substantial increase in early voters from the last midterm election in 2014,” a Monday release from the office said.

