More than 130 WV National Guard soldiers return from Kuwait deployment

Staff reports

NCWV Media

Spc. Everett Aurora and Spc. Luz Arenivas with the 3664th Maintenance Company prepare ammunition for range operations at Camp Buehring, Kuwait in January.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Fabian Horany)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia National Guard recently welcomed home more than 130 soldiers who had been on a nine-month deployment to Kuwait.

The soldiers were members of the 3664th Support Maintenance Company — a subordinate unit of the 771st Troop Command Battalion, 111th Engineer Brigade headquartered in Red House in Putnam County, according to a release from the state National Guard.

The general mission of the company is to support maintenance operations to all of the state National Guard’s units.

