More than 130 WV National Guard soldiers return from Kuwait deployment
Staff reports
NCWV Media
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia National Guard recently welcomed home more than 130 soldiers who had been on a nine-month deployment to Kuwait.
The soldiers were members of the 3664th Support Maintenance Company — a subordinate unit of the 771st Troop Command Battalion, 111th Engineer Brigade headquartered in Red House in Putnam County, according to a release from the state National Guard.
The general mission of the company is to support maintenance operations to all of the state National Guard’s units.
See more from NCWV Media