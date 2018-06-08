Latest News:
By June 8, 2018 Read More →

More than 1.3K citations issued in May at I-64 construction zone

By COURTNEY HESSLER

The Herald-Dispatch

Traffic is at a standstill in the westbound lane of Interstate 64 between Hurricane and Milton in May. There have been three fatal wrecks in Putnam County since construction started in early April.
(HD Media photo by F. Brian Ferguson)

HURRICANE, W.Va. — More than 1,300 citations have been issued by several police departments along the 20-mile work zone of an Interstate 64 construction project spanning Cabell and Putnam counties.

The citations are a result of an increased police presence from local and state agencies in a work zone that has been the site of four fatalities – three adults and one unborn child – and multiple wrecks.

A representative from the Hurricane Police Department said officers had issued 424 citations in the month of May. From May 7 to June 1, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department issued a total of 627 citations, the majority issued for speeding. According to the sheriff’s office, two drivers cited were going at least 97 mph.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/over-k-citations-issued-in-may-at-i–construction/article_abecfdbb-d0ee-581c-a255-4d152a0ba21d.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.