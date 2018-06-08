More than 1.3K citations issued in May at I-64 construction zone
By COURTNEY HESSLER
The Herald-Dispatch
HURRICANE, W.Va. — More than 1,300 citations have been issued by several police departments along the 20-mile work zone of an Interstate 64 construction project spanning Cabell and Putnam counties.
The citations are a result of an increased police presence from local and state agencies in a work zone that has been the site of four fatalities – three adults and one unborn child – and multiple wrecks.
A representative from the Hurricane Police Department said officers had issued 424 citations in the month of May. From May 7 to June 1, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department issued a total of 627 citations, the majority issued for speeding. According to the sheriff’s office, two drivers cited were going at least 97 mph.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/over-k-citations-issued-in-may-at-i–construction/article_abecfdbb-d0ee-581c-a255-4d152a0ba21d.html
See more from The Herald-Dispatch