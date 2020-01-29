More join fight to keep region’s Minor League teams

By CHARLES BOOTHE Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON — Area Congressional representatives are on board with keeping Minor League Baseball in the region, but no progress on the issue has been reported.

Both Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va. 9th District, and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. 3rd District, want to keep the Appalachian League together after Major League Baseball (MLB) recently announced that after the 2020 season the league and more in other states would disband, effectively shutting down 42 teams.

Those teams in this region include the Bluefield Blue Jays, Princeton Rays, Danville, Va. Braves and Bristol, Va. Pirates. The Charleston Power would also be impacted.

During a visit to Bluefield last week, Miller said these teams are needed.

“It’s such an important part of the community and the economy,” she said, adding that the teams also add an element of “hominess.” …

