Monongahela National Forest closing Dolly Sods Roads for winter

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Monongahela National Forest officials are preparing to implement the winter road closures in the Dolly Sods area. Gates on Forest Roads 19 and 75, leading to Dolly Sods, will be closed beginning Jan. 1.

“These road closures are put in place for visitor safety,” said Troy Waskey Cheat-Potomac District ranger. “Forest visitors and emergency responders are put at unnecessary risk without the road closures.” The forest service works with local landowners and residents affected by the road closures to ensure they have access to their property. Landowners and residents who need access behind the gates should contact the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District for assistance.

