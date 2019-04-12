Latest News:
Mock DUI teaches West Virginia students safe driving

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

An East Fairmont High School student uses the Rescue Squad’s distracted driving simulator Thursday.
(Times West Virginia photo by Eddie Trizzino)

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va.  — Autumn Wilson just wanted to sing her heart out.

She was driving home from a choir practice at East Fairmont High when she took her eyes off the road.

“We were getting ready for our big performance and everything was busy,” said Wilson, a junior at the school. “I looked down at my phone which was in my passenger seat, and the roads were wet and I slid into a ditch head-on.”

