Mobile agriculture education science lab to visit Elkins elementary school in December

ELKINS, W.Va. — The West Virginia Farm Bureau’s Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab will visit Jennings Randolph Elementary School during the week of Dec. 10-14.

The 40-foot lab is a fully self-contained unit equipped with multiple research stations. A retired or certified teacher guides students while they conduct hands-on experiments designed to meet West Virginia Department of Education Next Generation CSOs. Children learn about the importance of agriculture in everyday living.

