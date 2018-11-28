Mobile agriculture education science lab to visit Elkins elementary school in December
The Inter-Mountain
ELKINS, W.Va. — The West Virginia Farm Bureau’s Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab will visit Jennings Randolph Elementary School during the week of Dec. 10-14.
The 40-foot lab is a fully self-contained unit equipped with multiple research stations.
A retired or certified teacher guides students while they conduct hands-on experiments designed to meet West Virginia Department of Education Next Generation CSOs. Children learn about the importance of agriculture in everyday living.
