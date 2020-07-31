Mister Bee Potato Chips adds Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels to its West Virginia family of snacks

Release from Mr. Bee:

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels is now available to customers throughout West Virginia, thanks to Mary Anne Ketelsen, CEO of Mister Bee Potato Chips.

After Ketelsen tried and loved the product, she then learned the North Dakota family-owned business has never sold its thriving product in West Virginia. That led her to purchase the rights to allow Mister Bee to distribute Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels in the Mountain State

“It’s one family-owned snack business helping another,” said Ketelsen, who is looking forward to selling the new pretzels alongside the Mister Bee family of potato chips. She said the new pretzels are on the shelves of retailers (via a gradual rollout) all over the Mountain State. Ketelsen said online purchases of Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels can be made on the Mister Bee website (three 5-ounce bags for $10.00): https://misterbee.com/buy-now/

About Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels: https://dotspretzels.com/pretzels-brands/