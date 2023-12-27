Missed work or quit a job to care for your kids? This proposed WV tax credit could help

By Roger Adkins, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In a bid to address child care gaps, one West Virginia state senator is proposing a tax credit aimed at increasing accessibility to licensed facilities for low-income families.

During the legislative session that begins Jan. 10, Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, plans to introduce a bill to implement a tax credit for families to help pay for child care. Similar to bills introduced in the past which failed to gain traction with lawmakers, this new bill will target the state’s poorest residents.

A 2023 report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that a lack of access to child care is harming West Virginia’s economy, with 13% of West Virginia children five years old or younger living in families where someone had to quit, change or refuse a job because of child care-related issues.

The report states that West Virginia parents are being forced to frequently miss work, or even quit their jobs, because of the unavailability of suitable child care options. For those fortunate enough to secure care, the financial burden can be overwhelming.

For toddlers, the report found, the average annual cost of center-based child care in West Virginia stands at $7,955, amounting to 9% of the median income for married couples and 35% for single mothers.

