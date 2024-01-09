Mineral countians heading to Charleston

By Liz Beavers, Mineral News and Tribune editor

KEYSER, W.Va. — More than 35 representatives of Mineral County will be traveling to Charleston this week to carry on a tradition begun many years ago as a way to improve the working relationships between the county and the state.

Originally one day co-sponsored by the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority, Mineral County Days have expanded and taken on a life of their own over the years. Now under the direction of a separate planning committee co-chaired this year by county administrator Luke McKenzie and assistant administrator Eileen Sindledecker, Mineral County Days provide an opportunity for representatives of the county to meet with legislators, cabinet secretaries, and other key state leaders to discuss various issues pertaining to Mineral County.

Among the meetings set up for this year’s visit are the Departments of Transportation, Tourism, Commerce, Health and Human Resources, Agriculture, and Education.

Mineral County Days kick off on Wednesday, Jan. 10, with all the above meetings scheduled throughout the day.

Once the meetings are concluded, attendees are planning to gather in the lobby of the Embassy Suites to watch Gov. Jim Justice’s State of the State address that evening.

