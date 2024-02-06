Midland Trail Elementary funding celebrated

By Steve Keenan, The Register-Herald

HICO, W.Va. — Full-throated enthusiasm from eager Fayette County school children greeted Babydog — and the man she accompanies around the state, Gov. Jim Justice — on Monday at Midland Trail High School.

Many of those same children who relished their time with the English bulldog and her owner will be among those who will reap the benefits of the reason for a special ceremony Monday at the high school — recognition of the fundraising for the new Midland Trail Elementary School that will be constructed at the Midland Trail Educational Complex in the coming years.

Justice was joined by Andy Neptune, executive director of the School Building Authority of West Virginia, Fayette County Schools Superintendent Gary Hough, Fayette County Board of Education members, McKinley and Associates architects, local school principals and others as the presentation of SBA funding for the school was recognized.

