Mid Ohio Valley theater to open Stage Door in April

By JANELLE PATTERSON

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

MARIETTA, Ohio — Tripling its reception space and adding box office hours, the Peoples Bank Theatre plans to open The Stage Door by mid-April.

The new space has been visibly changing as onlookers from Putnam Street have walked and driven past the second door from the corner of Putnam and Third streets, where Peoples News sat for many years before moving back to its original location at the intersection.

“The back office will also serve as offices for the Hippodrome/Colony Historical Theatre Association … Dan Stephan has for years graciously allowed us to use the upstairs space to get this theater back into a reality,”said Executive Director Hunt Brawley. “Now it’s essentially time for us to grow up, start paying rent and have a better visibility and access from the street.