Latest News:
By May 22, 2018 Read More →

Mid-Ohio Valley residents take to sky aboard 1920s airplane

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

The Ford Tri-Motor NC9645 was at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport over the weekend where people could buy tickets to take a short flight in the aircraft around the Parkersburg/Marietta area. Nicknamed the Tin Goose, the Ford Tri-Motor ushered in commercial air transportation in the 1920s.
(News and Sentinel photo by Brett Dunlap)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va.  — Going up in a Ford Tri-Motor airplane was a once in a lifetime opportunity for those who got the chance at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport over the weekend.

The plane had been at the airport since Thursday where organizers with the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association were offering rides at $70 for adults and $50 for children for a short flight around the Parkersburg/Marietta area.

Nicknamed the Tin Goose, the Ford Tri-Motor ushered in commercial air transportation in the 1920s. The plane on display is leased from the Liberty Aviation Museum of Port Clinton, Ohio, by the Experimental Aircraft Association for display around the country.

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/05/mid-ohio-valley-residents-take-to-sky-aboard-1920s-airplane/

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.