Mid-Ohio Valley officials discuss bill to eliminate West Virginia education and arts department

By JEFFREY SAULTON

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Local arts administrators and representatives reacted to the decision of Gov. Jim Justice to approve the bill to eliminate the Department of Education and the Arts.

On the final day of the 2018 session, the Legislature passed the bill to dissolve the agency. It eliminates the department’s secretary position and divides agencies and programs under the department’s purview.

Justice said the proposed new department would not have a secretary but a curator of the arts. He will move different programs and agencies into a newly created Department of Arts and Culture and History but did not give any specifics.