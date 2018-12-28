Mid-Ohio Valley businesses report strong Christmas sales

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Many local businesses reported having a good Christmas sales season.

Many reported sales were up over previous years and that sales remained steady right up to Christmas.

“Our Christmas season was very brisk and very good,” said Tina Salmans, co-owner of Mulberry Lane in Parkersburg. “It was pretty steady throughout the season. It started early and ended late.”

