Memorial scheduled in Mannington for 50th anniversary of Farmington No. 9 Mine

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Most local residents old enough to have been around on Nov. 20, 1968 remembers the Farmington No. 9 Mine disaster.

It was the day that dust ignited in the depths of the underground work area, causing an explosion that killed 78 miners, 19 of which are still buried to this day.

“I was 11 years old when that tragedy happened,” said Mike Caputo, International District 31 vice president of the United Mine Workers of America. “Everybody who was old enough, from the young and preteens like myself, remembers the Number 9 disaster and how tragic it was.”

