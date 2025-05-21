Memorial Day weekend: Safety, savings on the minds of travelers

By Rebecca Hempleman, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — As Memorial Day approaches, AAA and Huntington residents are sharing insight on how to stay safe and save money while traveling.

This weekend, many people will be looking to take advantage of the extra day off school and work to kick off the summer. AAA projects 45.1 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home between Thursday, May 22 and Monday, May 26, a 1.4 million increase from last year.

Those taking road trips this weekend are in luck as gas prices have not hit the typical seasonal spikes seen in the spring, according to AAA. AAA reported the national average cost for a gallon of regular gas on Memorial Day last year was $3.59, and the national average on Tuesday was $3.18.

Since Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start to the summer travel season, demand is expected to rise and gas prices will likely rise with it. According to AAA, they typically peak in the middle of summer and then drop off as school starts back up in the fall.

