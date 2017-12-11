The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Society (WVMCS) will host a networking and education event from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 14 at WVU’s Erickson Alumni Center.

West Virginia’s medical cannabis program, under the oversight of the Bureau for Public Health, will launch on July 1, 2019. WVMCS said the event is intended for anyone interested in getting involved in the program, including license applicants, medical professionals, business professionals, real estate specialists and career seekers.

Earlier the same day, the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board will meet from 1-3 p.m. at WVU’s National Research for Coal and Energy facility, classroom 101, on the Evansdale Campus. That meeting is free and open to the public.

Tickets are required for the WVMCS event. They are available online at universe.com (search for WV Medical Cannabis) for $45, or can be purchased at the door for $50. Light d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available. Info: 717-736-7027.

See more from The Dominion Post