CHALRESTON, W.Va. — The Philadelphia Girls Choir is set to perform a song to America’s ‘Rosie the Riveters’ that was written a decade ago for the West Virginia Rosie the Riveter Project.

The performance is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at Temple University Performing Arts Center: Lew Klein Hall, 1837 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA

“The song is the theme for the American Rosie Movement (ARM), which is being launched over four years across America. Titled ‘Thank You, Rosie, with Your Rivetin’ Smile,’ the song is one of many ways ‘Thanks!’ has created to make it easy for Americans to honour and work with Rosies in the newly launched American Rosie Movement (ARM),” said Anne Montague, executive director of Thanks Plain and Simple, an organization with a goal of creating ways for Americans to pull together, using Rosie the Riveters as the example of Americans who unify to do first-quality work, cooperatively, to keep our freedom and use it wisely.

The public can hear a recent performance by Charleston High School Choir (WV) is at http://thanksplainandsimple.org/images/Rosie-with-your-Riveting-Smile.mp4

Thanks! Plain and Simple, Inc. (“Thanks!”) & the Philadelphia Girls Choir

The Philadelphia Girls Choir will perform a song to American Rosie the Riveters.

June 2, 2018 (Saturday) 4:00 p.m.

Temple University Performing Arts Center: Lew Klein Hall, 1837 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA

The American Rosie Movement is being launched with easy ways for Americans to take part in finding, interviewing and working with Rosie the Riveters, who are in their 90s and fading fast. The theme song of the American Rosie Movement is titled “Thank You, Rosie, with Your Rivetin’ Smile”. It is in swing style popular during WWII, when Rosie did thousands of jobs on the home front doing to supply American troops.

ARM is a new kind of social movement that guides people to cooperate in ways that pass the meaning of Rosies to the future. Rosies are expected on June 2. One Rosie, Anna Hess, says, “Until I became active with “Thanks!” I didn’t realize the meaning of what we women had done, not only to win the war and advance women, but also to help America pull together. It’s very to me meaningful to work with girls like the Philadelphia Girls Choir.

Micheal Kindred, President of “Thanks!” says, ”We started the work a decade ago in Appalachia to give Rosies and “the people” in rural and small-town America a voice. Now, Philadelphia will show what big cities can do. This song works–it’s easy to sing, it invitees varied arrangements, and it teaches people while they thank Rosies.

Available on request: Bios of Rosie expected, lyrics, a list of Rosie projects ready for Americans to replicate, a Rosie quiz, places that are helping launch ARM in the U.S. and Europe, and plans to ring bells for Rosies on Labor Day in unity with others across America and in Europe.

Thanks! Plain and Simple, Inc. (“Thanks!”) creates ways for Americans to pull together, using Rosie the Riveters as the example of Americans who unify to do first-quality work, cooperatively, to keep our freedom and use it wisely.

