Media Alert: Gov. Justice to visit Brooke, Ohio counties on Thursday

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice will be in Brooke and Ohio counties on Thursday, July 26.

— 11 a.m.: Gov. Justice will visit the Brooke County Energy Express program at Brooke County High School, 29 Bruin Drive, Wellsburg.

— 1 p.m.: at Wheeling City Hall, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, Gov. Justice will present a $450,000 check for the Community Corrections Programs in Marshall, Brooke, Hancock, Ohio, Tyler and Wetzel counties.

— 2:30 p.m.: Gov. Justice will introduce Vice President Mike Pence who is attending a panel discussion on tax cuts at the Glessner Ballroom, Oglebay Resort, 465 Lodge Drive, Wheeling.