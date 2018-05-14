Media Alert: Gov. Justice, DNR Director McDaniel to introduce newest Elk, speak about expansion of reintroduction program on Tuesday in Logan County

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will host a ceremony on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, to introduce 50 elk recently acquired from Arizona. Gov. Justice and DNR Director Stephen McDaniel will speak about this next important step in the state’s elk reintroduction program.

WHEN AND WHERE: 1 p.m., Tomblin Wildlife Management Area near Logan. The event is being held in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and The Conservation Fund.

OTHER INFORMATION: Media representatives and the public are invited to attend. Shuttles, provided by DNR, will transport guests from a designated parking area at the entrance of Tomblin WMA to the event site. A special parking area will be provided for media.

The Arizona elk will be viewable from the event’s staging area. The elk have been held in a five-acre pen since March to comply with federal disease testing guidelines. Although the elk will not be released during this event, they will soon join 35 other elk that had been previously acquired from Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky.

DIRECTIONS: From Charleston, take U.S. 119 South about 58 miles to Gaston Caperton Drive, approximately 5.5 miles past the Logan Walmart on the right.