Media Alert: Dow Chemical WV director to address National Youth Science Camp Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Youth Science Foundation each year honors the legacy of W.Va. Senator Martha Gaines Wehrle, who died in 2007, with the opening lecture of the National Youth Science Camp.

Wehrle, who grew up in Fayetteville, was a civic leader and beloved philanthropist who served in both houses of the West Virginia Legislature.

Today at noon, Tim O’Neal, the new director of WV operations for Dow Chemical, is the featured speaker at the Martha Wehrle Opening Lecture. The kick-off event for National Youth Science Camp is free and open to the public.

WHAT: Martha Wehrle Opening Lecture, the free kick-off event for National Youth Science Camp

WHEN: 12 p.m. Thursday, June 28

WHERE: University of Charleston’s Geary Auditorium in Riggleman Hall

WHO: Tim O’Neal, the new director of WV operations for Dow Chemical

Topic: STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers and the future

For the 55th year, two high-achieving recent high school graduates from each state and others from around the world will attend the National Youth Science Camp (NYSCamp), hosted in picturesque Pocahontas County, West Virginia. Established in 1963 as a part of West Virginia’s Centennial Celebration, the NYSCamp honors and challenges the students through a robust academic program and exciting outdoor adventures.

Former delegates go on to serve as ambassadors for West Virginia. They often say they look back at their time in the state and view it as one of their most meaningful, formative life experiences.

Delegates will spend four weeks learning from accomplished STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) professionals. Meanwhile, they will develop an appreciation for the landscapes and people of West Virginia, build interpersonal skills, and step outside of their comfort zones, by participating in outdoor activities like backpacking, mountain biking, kayaking, and caving.

O’Neal, who joined Dow Chemical in 1997 and now serves as site director for West Virginia operations, will offer encouragement to these STEM leaders of tomorrow , as well as talk about Dow, STEM and the future. The event is free and open to the press and public.

The National Youth Science Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to honor, sustain and encourage youth interest in science education and thoughtful scientific careers, plans, conducts, and fundraises for the National Youth Science Camp. Delegates are selected on merit, based on their achievements, with the program provided to them at no cost.

Sponsors of the Martha Wehrle Opening Lecture include: Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Motors, West Virginia Public Broadcasting, Dow, Mylan, West Virginia Press Association, the Charleston Gazette-Mail, University of Charleston School of Pharmacy, National Travel, Yeager Airport, BB&T, BrickStreet Foundation, United Bank, Fifth Third Bank, SHENTEL, Sprint, Dutch Miller Auto Group, Old Colony Realtors, Charleston Area Alliance, South Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau, Andy and Margo Teeter, Alisa Bailey and the H.B. Wehrle Foundation.