Media Alert: Appalachian Community Foundations Institute today, Wednesday in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Philanthropy West Virginia is hosting its Appalachian Community Foundations Institute (ACFI) on today and Wednesday, June 12-13, in Morgantown with over 30 leaders attending for a dynamic program and network experience. “Community Foundations play a highly critical role in our communities in West Virginia and across the Appalachian Region as partners with businesses, nonprofits, government, and others to create effective long-term economic and community development,” says Paul D. Daugherty, President & CEO of Philanthropy WV. He adds, “They are not only investing with dollars, but developing innovative strategies that recruit talent, spark community redevelopment, and ensure local wealth stays here for the next century so that West Virginia moves forward.”

The 2018 program will focus on community leadership roles, grantmaking impact, increasing social media outreach, navigating recent federaltax reform, and more!

The major keynote sessions include:

Randy Maiers, President & CEO of the Community Foundation of St. Clair County, Michigan is presenting their Innovative Grantmaking & Community Leadership to Drive Change. Recently recognized on CBS Sunday Morning and LinkedIn News for the creation of the Come Home Reverse Scholarship program, Maiers has led the foundation since 2002. He has been working in the non-profit sector for 28 years focusing on education, leadership, placemaking, and community prosperity.

Opening Lessons Learned Panel with dynamic Community Philanthropy leaders: Mary Witten Wiseman of the Foundation for the Tri-State, Judy Sjostedt of the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, Amy Pancake of the Hampshire & Hardy County Community Foundations, and Mikael Huffman, Philanthropy WV Program Fellow.

Closing Panel focused on Navigating the Future with Tax Reform with experts from Arnett, Carbis, & Toothman, Bowles Rice, and Foundation for the Tri-State. This group will discuss the changes of the recent tax reform and how they can impact charitable giving in 2018 and beyond. Graciously sponsored by the Maier Foundation.

The Appalachian Community Foundations Institute will be at the WVU Media Innovation Center. “With community foundations investing millions of dollars each year in West Virginia, their partnerships and community leadership are key to ensure West Virginia develops successful home grown solutions,” shares Daugherty. For more details, visit: www.philanthropywv.org

Founded in 1993, Philanthropy WV is the state leadership organization for organized philanthropy that serves trustees/board members, CEO’s, staff, and volunteers of community, private, family, and corporate foundations, giving programs, and individual philanthropists. Our mission is “Strengthening Philanthropy in the Mountain State”. For more information, visit: www,philanthropywv.org.