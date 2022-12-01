Media Advisory: Zoom preview today at 2 p.m. today for USA Diving Winter National Championships in Morgantown

All media invited on WV Press Association-hosted zoom call for roundtable discussion of event

WV Press News-Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All members of the media are invited to join a virtual roundtable discussion on the 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships, which are being held Dec. 14-18 at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

The roundtable zoom is set for 2 p.m. today (Thursday, Dec. 1). The media zoom link is below. There is a waiting room for admittance.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89333825362?pwd=aCtZMVE4OGJiQzFIa29nMC9hTzIxUT09

The WVPA, in conjunction with the West Virginia Department of Tourism, USA Diving, Mylan Park Aquatic Center and Visit Mountaineer Country Convention and Visitors Bureau, is hosting the virtual roundtable to give state media an insight into this national event.

Participants include (photos and bios below):

Lee Michaud, USA Diving President Jennifer Lainhart, Mylan Park Aquatic Center Director Mike Retcher, 2022 Winter Nationals Event Director Susan Riddle, Visit Mountaineer Country Convention & Visitors Bureau President & CEO

Event Details:

Date: Dec 14 @ 10 a.m. until Dec. 18 @ 5:30 pm. Cost: $12 – $80

Website: https://www.visitmountaineercountry.com/2022-usa-diving-winter-national-championships/

Location: Mylan Park500 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown, WV 26508 United States + Google Map

Phone:304-973-9733

In terms of public attendance for the event, ticket holders will gain access to the facility for the day or the entire event depending on the ticket choice.

Jennifer Lainhart Lee Michaud Mike Retcher

Susan Riddle

Available Bios:

Lee Michaud: Lee Michaud is President of USA Diving. Michaud was a former All-American NCAA diver at University of Michigan. Michaud, who began diving at age 10, dove at University of Michigan while completing his BS in Kinesiology. During his diving career, he was a four-time NCAA All-American, multi-time National Champion and a five-time member of USA Diving’s National Team.

Mike Retcher: Mike Retcher is the diving coach at Bowling Green State University and the head coach of Napoleon Diving Club. He serves as the National Diving Events Coordinator for the AAU, is the Vice President of the PDCA (professional diving coaches association) President of the Ohio Diving League (ODL), and is the meet director for the USA Winter Nationals Meet being held in Morgnantown WV. He has been coaching for 13 years and lives in Napoleon Ohio.

Jennifer Lainhart: Jennifer Lainhart serves as the Director of Aquatics & Track and is responsible for overseeing a high-functioning area including all aspects of the Aquatic and Track facility. Ms. Lainhart works closely with all of the staff and stakeholders to provide strategy, coordination, communication, and successful management of the facility. She holds the primary operational responsibility for the Aquatic Center and Track Complex at Mylan Park. Ms. Lainhart is also responsible for supporting park users, tenants, lessees, and stakeholders through the development and execution of the Park’s program plan. Previously, Lainhart served as a Sports Program Specialist for the County of Arlington Parks and Recreation Department. There, she directly supervised and provided leadership for 4 full-time managers, oversaw a team of 21 additional full-time employees, and over 150 part-time staff for all of the aquatics and gymnastics programs and operations for the County of Arlington residents and the surrounding DC metro area.

Susan Riddle: Susan Riddle has been the President and CEO of Visit Mountaineer Country Convention and Visitors Bureau, representing Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties, since 2016. Under Riddle’s leadership, Mountaineer Country’s premier Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) expanded their service area to include Taylor County, rebranded from “Tour Morgantown” to “Visit Mountaineer Country”, significantly increased lead engagement and total website traffic, and survived the pandemic of 2020.

A graduate of WVU, her career has spanned from real estate property management and development, financial services, to hospitality management. She presently a member WV Hospitality and Travel Association, the Southeast Tourism Society, and the West Virginia University John Chambers College of Business and Economics Hospitality Advisory Council. She is an advocate for growing the tourism industry and involved with numerous initiatives and organizations to make the Mountaineer Tourism Region the best in the state of West Virginia. She presently serves as of Treasurer of the WV Association of CVBs, Treasurer of the Morgantown Area Partnership, President of the Arts Council of Greater Morgantown, and as a member of the Mylan Park Foundation Executive Committee and Development Committee.